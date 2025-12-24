Been refreshing Netflix like it’s a full‑time job? Good news, UAE Stranger Things fans—your reward is finally almost here. Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 drops on Netflix in the UAE on December 26 at 5:30 am, perfect timing for an early‑morning binge or a post‑holiday marathon. So, if you’re Team Hopper, Team Eleven, or just here for the Demogorgons, this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Below is your full guide to the release time, what to expect and how to plan your viewing party so you’re not left in the Upside Down while everyone else is halfway through the season.