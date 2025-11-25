Here's celebrating some of the show's most traumatic moments
Stranger Things Season 5 is almost here, folks. A decade of getting trapped in the slimy Upside Down, escaping demogorgons, watching Steve Harrington wrestle with his feelings for Nancy Wheeler, and seeing Will and Eleven deal, yet again, with the creepiest crawlies and Vecna. Meanwhile, Mike continues to brood over their fate like it’s a full-time job.
We’ve cried, been traumatised, and endlessly hoped the Duffer brothers might pull an UNO-reverse and bring back some fan favourites. (Spoiler: they won’t.)
But as we stew in our Vecna-fuelled misery, let’s take a moment to celebrate some of the show’s absolute best moments, the ones that cemented Stranger Things as Netflix’s biggest hit.
This hit hard. Who could forget Finn Wolfhard running through the room in the finale, screaming 'El! El!' as he searched for her? Their reunion in Season 2 was bittersweet, offering a little payoff for all the emotional trauma these brilliant actors had put us through.
Goodness, this scene. The rational part of you knows Max (Sadie Sink) isn’t gone yet, but seeing a broken, sobbing Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) holding her in his arms—her eyes bloodshot, whispering that she didn’t want to die—might haunt you forever. Lucas calls out to his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) to get an ambulance. The scene is searing: battered and bruised himself, Lucas still refuses to let go of Max, as if holding on could somehow hold back the end of the world.
Stranger Things gave Kate Bush’s Running up that Hill a legacy. As Vecna tries to kill her, capitalising on her depression, Steve, Dustin and Lucas frantically play the song to allow her to escape from Vecna. And as the song plays, she is reminded of all the good memories in her life, which is with just her close friends and mostly, Lucas. (Sob)
Urgh, urgh and urgh. Bob (Sean Astin) was truly one of the best, and purest characters. If it wasn’t for that split-second longing look at Joyce Buyers (Winona Ryder), he might have just survived that Demogorgon onslaught. This will always hurt.
Our boy went out in a heroic—and completely unnecessary—way. Eddie was lovable, quirky, a little batty, and gone too soon, with everyone thinking he was part of some cult. Rest well, Eddie, you sweet, chaotic soul. Cursed be the bats that did you in. And that Metallica riff? Absolutely glorious.
Charlie Heaton absolutely broke us in Season 1. Convinced that his brother Will (Noah Schnapp) is dead, Jonathan tells his mother, Joyce, to snap out of her delusion. But Joyce knows better—she’s seen the mysterious flickering lights and is certain Will is trying to reach them. It’s a heartbreaking moment, made even more devastating when Jonathan insists he’s going to plan the funeral anyway.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox