Goodness, this scene. The rational part of you knows Max (Sadie Sink) isn’t gone yet, but seeing a broken, sobbing Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) holding her in his arms—her eyes bloodshot, whispering that she didn’t want to die—might haunt you forever. Lucas calls out to his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) to get an ambulance. The scene is searing: battered and bruised himself, Lucas still refuses to let go of Max, as if holding on could somehow hold back the end of the world.