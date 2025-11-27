The first three episodes set the pace, even if a bit unevenly. Grief still persists; it clearly consumes a person whole, and currently, seems to be eating away Dustin. To be fair, Dustin is still reeling from Eddie Munson’s death, wrapped up in a kind of aggressive grief—sometimes even seeming to enjoy getting punched a little too much.Moreover, it’s a little heartbreaking to watch Dustin and Steve Harrington fight and yell at each other, considering how precious their bond once was. Meanwhile, Mike… is still just there. Mike has always been the leader of the group, but of late, he's just been 'the friend' or the one who keeps trying to understand what is happening. The most contribution he has had currently, is to break into a hospital room with the help of a distance. In a final battle, he's knocked out.