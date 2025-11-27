GOLD/FOREX
Netflix briefly crashes as Stranger Things 5 launches and thousands report outages

Thousands reported errors minutes before the new season premiered on Wednesday night

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Joe Keery plays the role of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things.
Joe Keery plays the role of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things.

Dubai: So, Stranger Things happened. Netflix users found themselves scratching their heads and letting out frustrating breaths on Thursday morning just as the streaming giant rolled out the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The outage timeline

Problems started cropping up around 7.40pm Eastern Time, barely 20 minutes before the new episodes were meant to go live at 8pm. DownDetector logged a sudden surge in complaints, with reports peaking at nearly 16,000 cases from frustrated viewers who'd cleared their evening specifically for the return to Hawkins.

Social media quickly lit up with annoyed fans. With fans echoing the sentiment of thousands who found themselves staring at error screens instead of the Upside Down.

Netflix's response

The streaming service addressed the issue via email to Reuters, saying "some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes." Despite the quick fix, the timing couldn't have been worse for what Netflix lists as its third most popular English-language series worldwide.

The release schedule for Stranger Things 5

Netflix is staggering the final season across three drops. The first four episodes landed on November 26, with runtime between 54 minutes and 1 hour 23 minutes each. Three more episodes are set to arrive on Christmas Day, and the series finale will cap things off on New Year's Eve.

For fans who'd been waiting years for this conclusion, even a five-minute delay felt like an eternity. But once service was restored, viewers finally got their chance to dive back into Hawkins' widening shadows one last time.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
