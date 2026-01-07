Stranger Things star Joe Keery is 'sad' he may never work with on-screen BFF Gaten Matarazzo again

A nostalgic look back at Steve and Dustin’s most unforgettable Stranger Things moments
Dubai: When Stranger Things began, no one expected Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson to become one of the most loved duos on the show. What started as an awkward babysitting arrangement slowly turned into a friendship that made viewers laugh, cry and occasionally shout at their screens.
Now that the series has ended, Joe Keery has admitted something fans were not ready to hear. He is genuinely sad that he may never work with Gaten Matarazzo again. Speaking on the Happy, Sad and Confused podcast, Keery said his scenes with Matarazzo in season two were some of the moments he is most proud of.
With that in mind, here is a look back at the Steve and Dustin scenes that made their bond so special.
Season 2, Episode 6
This is where everything truly began. Steve helps Dustin track down Dart, and somewhere between throwing raw meat and walking through the woods, a friendship is born. Steve gives Dustin advice about girls and hair, treating him like a younger brother rather than a child to be ignored.
It is funny, awkward and oddly sweet. This moment changed Steve from former popular jock to one of the most caring characters on the show.
Season 2, Episode 9
Steve driving Dustin to the Snow Ball is still one of the most emotional scenes in the series. Dustin is nervous, insecure and convinced he does not belong. Steve tells him he looks great and deserves to have a good night.
Season 3, Episode 2
After a long summer apart, Dustin storms into Scoops Ahoy and the reunion is pure joy. Shouting, hugging and a dramatic handshake later, it feels like no time has passed at all.
Robin’s confused question, “How many children are you friends with?” only makes the moment better. Steve and Dustin are completely unbothered.
Season 3, Episode 4
This line became iconic for a reason. When Steve tries to protect the group, Dustin refuses to step back. His loyalty is fierce and emotional, even if slightly dramatic.
It is funny on the surface, but it also shows how deeply Dustin trusts Steve. They are no longer just friends. They are a team.
Season 3, Episode 5
Steve does not often win fights, so when he finally does, Dustin’s excitement is unmatched. “You won a fight!” he shouts with genuine pride.
It is a small moment, but it perfectly captures their dynamic. Dustin believes in Steve even when Steve does not believe in himself.
Season 5, Episode 5
This was one of the hardest scenes to watch. Dustin is grieving Eddie, and Steve is a little too frank about Eddie's sacrifice, saying he needn't have done it. The argument turns physical, and for the first time, their friendship suffers a rift.
Both actors have spoken about how emotional this scene was to film. It shows that their bond mattered enough to hurt.
Season 5, Episode 7
Their reconciliation is quiet, honest and deeply emotional. Steve apologises for not being there. Dustin admits how lost he feels. No jokes, no distractions.
When they repeat “You die, I die”, it feels earned. A full-circle moment for one of television’s best friendships.
Joe Keery has said working with Gaten helped him understand Steve better. Their chemistry was natural, warm and real. That is rare, and it is why fans connected so strongly to them.
Knowing that this chapter is closed makes the scenes hit harder. Steve and Dustin were not just characters. They were comfort, humour and heart in a very dark story.
If this really is the last time we see them together, at least they gave us something unforgettable.
