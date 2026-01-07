Stranger Things forgotten mum battled cancer, says Season 5 snub cost her medical help: 'Worst mom ever'

On Instagram Tuesday, January 6, Marshall explained that returning to the Netflix hit could have helped her secure health insurance through the union during her cancer battle. “I had cancer, I get it. But I was in remission during the shooting of season five. Shooting would have helped me obtain my health insurance through the union. Maybe they had too many characters, idk but obv Susan Hargrove is THE WORST MOTHER EVER LMAO,” she wrote, closing with hashtags including #cancersucks and #butwhy.