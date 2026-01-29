Stranger Things almost beat Grey’s Anatomy in 2025 streaming wars — here’s how

When it comes to sheer weekly commitment, family favourites ruled the small screen. Bluey topped the charts with 45.2 million minutes watched, followed by Grey’s Anatomy (40.9M) and Stranger Things (39.9M), proving that even amid criticism, the show’s pull is undeniable. Other household names like NCIS (36.9M), SpongeBob SquarePants (34.3M), Bob’s Burgers (34M), and Family Guy (33.3M) reminded us why comfort-viewing never goes out of style.