Stranger Things almost beat Grey’s Anatomy in 2025 streaming wars — here’s how

Squid Game was right behind on the list, with over 22.4 billion views
Stranger Things might have received brutal backlash, but it was still one of the streamed shows in 2025. The Hawkins gang still racked up a staggering 39.9 billion minutes watched, proving that even controversy can’t stop a cultural juggernaut.
Close behind, Squid Game pulled in 22.4 billion, and Wednesday walked into third with 20 billion minutes, showing that retro goth vibes and shocking plot twists are still irresistible. Other thrillers and mysteries rounding out the top five: Landman (18.8B) and Reacher (15.6B), keeping viewers on the edge of their couches.
Teen drama and reality TV weren’t left behind. Ginny & Georgia racked up 14.2 billion minutes, while reality staples like Love Island USA (13.4B) and Love Is Blind (12.5B) kept audiences swiping, screaming, and shipping their favorite couples. And for the tiniest viewers, Gabby’s Dollhouse enchanted kids with 11.9 billion minutes, proving that even the youngest fans are serious streamers.
On the movie side, #KPopDemonHunters dominated with 20.5 billion viewing minutes, making it Nielsen’s most-watched film of the year. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 swung for 7.1 billion, and Wicked cast a spell over 6.8 billion minutes on Peacock and Prime Video.
When it comes to sheer weekly commitment, family favourites ruled the small screen. Bluey topped the charts with 45.2 million minutes watched, followed by Grey’s Anatomy (40.9M) and Stranger Things (39.9M), proving that even amid criticism, the show’s pull is undeniable. Other household names like NCIS (36.9M), SpongeBob SquarePants (34.3M), Bob’s Burgers (34M), and Family Guy (33.3M) reminded us why comfort-viewing never goes out of style.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox