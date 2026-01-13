GOLD/FOREX
ChatGPT wrote Stranger Things 5? Fans spot Reddit and AI tabs in Duffers new Netflix documentary

Nothing slips past the fandom, cue the chaos

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Sadie Sink and Nell Fisher in Stranger Things Season 5.
Sadie Sink and Nell Fisher in Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 backlash has officially hit the roof, and the internet thinks it knows exactly why: Reddit and ChatGPT.

Yes, you read that right. Fans are rather perplexed over a new Netflix doc, One Last Adventure, which goes behind the scenes of the show’s fifth and final season. One clip shows Matt and Ross Duffer typing away on a laptop, and eagle-eyed sleuths swear they spotted the Reddit logo on one of the tabs.

“Duffer Brothers had a Reddit tab open while writing the Stranger Things 5 ending,” one X user gloated, because of course, nothing slips past the fandom. Cue the chaos.

The implication: The Duffers were apparently taking fan theories straight from Reddit and sprinkling them into Hawkins’ apocalypse. Naturally, Twitter exploded. As if that weren’t enough, the doc also teased another tab sporting the ChatGPT logo. Yes, AI allegedly got a cameo in Hawkins.

  • “Who on Reddit is responsible for the terrible ending?”

  • Why did they choose the worst ending?

As if that weren’t enough, the doc also teased another tab sporting the ChatGPT logo. Yes, AI allegedly got a cameo in Hawkins.

  • “The Duffer brothers really used ChatGPT for this script," one fan seethed.

  • Others shrugged and blamed AI for why the finale “felt different and incomplete.”

Naturally, some fans came to the Duffers’ defense: chatbots weren’t exactly Oscar-winning back when the finale was being written, and those blurry screenshots might just be desperate attempts to blame something… anything.

So what’s the real story? The images are fuzzy, the timeline is messy, and like Eleven’s fate, it’s up to you whether to believe it. Bonus tidbits from the doc: the finale script wasn’t locked until halfway through production, the Duffers had no clue how to wrap up Eleven, and they already predicted the backlash before the premiere.

Moral of the story: Stranger Things fans will always find a scandal. Whether it’s Reddit, ChatGPT, or just the cosmic chaos of Hawkins, nothing escapes them.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
