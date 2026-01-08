Netflix crashes as Stranger Things fans convince themselves ‘secret’ Episode 9 exists: Conformity Gate explained

Despite Netflix very clearly ending the series, fans were convinced one last surprise was lurking in the shadows. By Wednesday night, social media was buzzing with theories, timelines and screenshots, all pointing to a supposed secret ninth episode that would drop out of nowhere and blow the ending wide open. Fans gathered clues from wherever they could, from the way the books were arranged in the last episode (they were sure that it spelled out LIE), to even the actor Jamie Campbell Bower's interviews with Jimmy Fallon, where he didn't refer to the finale as a 'finale', but as Episode 8.