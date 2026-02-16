Ajman unveils Masfout Gate to strengthen mountain tourism and rural development
Dubai: Ajman has unveiled the Masfout Gate project in the mountainous Masfout region, marking a significant step in efforts to transform rural areas into tourism and cultural destinations.
The gateway, inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, forms part of the UAE’s broader villages development initiative led by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman.
The project adds architectural value to a region already recognised globally. Masfout was named the World’s Best Tourism Village 2025 by UN Tourism, reflecting its unique combination of heritage, natural landscapes and development potential.
Located about a 90-minute drive from Ajman city, Masfout sits in the Hajar Mountains and attracts visitors with its cooler climate, rugged scenery and outdoor activities. The area is known for hiking trails, mountain biking routes, fertile agricultural land and roadside pottery markets.
Historic attractions such as the 19th-century Masfout Castle further enhance its appeal, while archaeological discoveries show human settlement in the region dating back thousands of years.
Officials said the new gateway is expected to strengthen Masfout’s status on the UAE’s tourism map while supporting future developments, including hospitality projects and broader infrastructure expansion.
The initiative reflects a wider national push to position rural and mountain regions as integral contributors to tourism growth, economic diversification and sustainable community development.
Officials said the project reflects a broader national vision to combine urban planning with preservation of cultural identity. The structure connects traditional design elements with modern architectural features, reinforcing Masfout’s position as a distinctive mountain destination.
Sheikh Humaid said the development represents a major milestone in Ajman’s progress.
He added: "The project is not merely an architectural landmark, but a gateway linking the authenticity of the past with the aspirations of the future, reflecting a firm commitment to enhancing quality of life and creating an ideal environment that combines modern living standards with the preservation of authentic heritage.”
The project integrates urban development with cultural and environmental preservation while supporting tourism and investment opportunities for local communities.