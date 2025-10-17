Ajman's Masfout named best tourist village in the world for 2025

Masfout recognised for cultural and environmental excellence in tourism
Ajman: The mountain enclave of Masfout in the Emirate of Ajman has been named the “Best Tourism Village in the World for 2025” by the United Nations Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), recognizing it as a global model for sustainable rural tourism.
According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the award celebrates Masfout’s success in balancing development with environmental preservation and cultural authenticity, an achievement that deomnstrates the UAE’s commitment, and Ajman’s in particular, to promoting sustainable eco- and rural tourism.
The announcement was made during an official ceremony held in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, attended by an Emirati delegation led by Mahmoud Khaleel Al Hashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director of Tourism Development at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside representatives of UN Tourism and several international delegations.
Masfout was selected from among 270 villages across 65 countries, earning distinction for its strong adherence to environmental, social, and economic sustainability standards, as well as its preservation of natural and cultural heritage and empowerment of the local community through the promotion of traditional crafts and rural enterprises.
The recognition highlights Masfout’s unique natural beauty, cultural richness, and authentic rural charm, which have made it a model for sustainable eco-tourism in the region and beyond.
Launched in 2021, the UN Tourism “Best Tourism Villages” initiative honors rural destinations that embody outstanding examples of sustainable tourism practices while preserving cultural and natural heritage and improving residents’ quality of life. The program aims to foster balanced rural development, empower women and youth, encourage innovation and digital transformation in tourism, and link tourism with sustainable agricultural and food systems.
Villages are evaluated based on nine key criteria covering all dimensions of sustainable development, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and preservation, economic and social sustainability, environmental stewardship, tourism planning, governance, infrastructure, and innovation.
