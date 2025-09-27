Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi sets benchmark for cultural tourism

New tours, tech innovations and museums enrich visitor experience
Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its standing as one of the world’s most prominent cultural and religious landmarks, offering visitors an experience that blends the splendour of Islamic architecture with rich cultural content and services tailored to global audiences.
The mosque has become a premier destination for dignitaries and tourists alike, attracting nearly 7 million visitors annually, of which 82 per cent are international.
Marking World Tourism Day on September 27, Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, described the mosque as “an outstanding model of sustainable cultural tourism in the UAE.”
He stressed the Centre’s commitment to providing an integrated cultural experience that combines architectural beauty with cultural depth, while factoring in environmental, social and cultural dimensions, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable tourism.
“The mosque’s achievements reflect its success in harmonising authenticity with innovation,” he said.
In the first half of 2025, the mosque welcomed 4.3 million visitors, a 5 per cent increase on the same period last year. The rise helped extend the average visit from two to four hours.
The growth has been linked to new cultural and educational offerings such as the Saraa Experience, a 24-hour guided tour service for transit passengers and late-night visitors, and an Audio Guide available in 14 languages using VR technology, with accessibility features for People of Determination.
Visitors can also join the Hidden Gems of the Mosque tours, which explore unique architectural details aboard eco-friendly electric vehicles. Each year, the mosque organises more than 5,400 cultural tours in multiple languages — including sign language — delivered by trained Emirati specialists.
The Dome of Peace houses the “Noor and Salaam” Museum, featuring rare artefacts such as the Kiswa belt of the Kaaba, the Blue Quran and an Andalusian astrolabe. Interactive experiences, including the Diya Experience with 360-degree projections, light, sound and tactile effects, offer an immersive journey inspired by Emirati values.
The Dome also includes a library, cultural theatre, exhibitions, and a mosque market with restaurants, retail outlets and the iconic Mosque Wall Mural.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranked 8th on TripAdvisor’s 2025 list of the world’s top landmarks, climbing two places from last year, while retaining its position as the Middle East’s top landmark.
In Fujairah, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, also managed by the Centre, entered the top 10 per cent of global landmarks for the first time, based on votes from international travellers.
Both mosques welcome visitors daily and offer guided tours in Arabic and English, highlighting Islamic architecture while promoting cultural dialogue and understanding.
