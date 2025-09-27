GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi sets benchmark for cultural tourism

New tours, tech innovations and museums enrich visitor experience

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Nearly 7 million visitors in 2025 cement mosque’s global appeal.
Nearly 7 million visitors in 2025 cement mosque’s global appeal.

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its standing as one of the world’s most prominent cultural and religious landmarks, offering visitors an experience that blends the splendour of Islamic architecture with rich cultural content and services tailored to global audiences.

The mosque has become a premier destination for dignitaries and tourists alike, attracting nearly 7 million visitors annually, of which 82 per cent are international.

A model of cultural tourism

Marking World Tourism Day on September 27, Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, described the mosque as “an outstanding model of sustainable cultural tourism in the UAE.”

He stressed the Centre’s commitment to providing an integrated cultural experience that combines architectural beauty with cultural depth, while factoring in environmental, social and cultural dimensions, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable tourism.

“The mosque’s achievements reflect its success in harmonising authenticity with innovation,” he said.

Visitor numbers on the rise

In the first half of 2025, the mosque welcomed 4.3 million visitors, a 5 per cent increase on the same period last year. The rise helped extend the average visit from two to four hours.

The growth has been linked to new cultural and educational offerings such as the Saraa Experience, a 24-hour guided tour service for transit passengers and late-night visitors, and an Audio Guide available in 14 languages using VR technology, with accessibility features for People of Determination.

Visitors can also join the Hidden Gems of the Mosque tours, which explore unique architectural details aboard eco-friendly electric vehicles. Each year, the mosque organises more than 5,400 cultural tours in multiple languages — including sign language — delivered by trained Emirati specialists.

Noor and Salaam Museum

The Dome of Peace houses the “Noor and Salaam” Museum, featuring rare artefacts such as the Kiswa belt of the Kaaba, the Blue Quran and an Andalusian astrolabe. Interactive experiences, including the Diya Experience with 360-degree projections, light, sound and tactile effects, offer an immersive journey inspired by Emirati values.

The Dome also includes a library, cultural theatre, exhibitions, and a mosque market with restaurants, retail outlets and the iconic Mosque Wall Mural.

Global recognition

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranked 8th on TripAdvisor’s 2025 list of the world’s top landmarks, climbing two places from last year, while retaining its position as the Middle East’s top landmark.

In Fujairah, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, also managed by the Centre, entered the top 10 per cent of global landmarks for the first time, based on votes from international travellers.

Both mosques welcome visitors daily and offer guided tours in Arabic and English, highlighting Islamic architecture while promoting cultural dialogue and understanding.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
grand mosqueAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.

Top attractions revealed: Disney World to Therme Dubai

3m read
President receives Khamzat Chimaev at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed hails Chimaev’s UFC world title triumph

1m read
Non-Muslim worship in the UAE has deep roots, with Abu Dhabi hosting some of the region’s earliest churches.

UAE hosts 73 non-Muslim places of worship

2m read
Disneyland Abu Dhabi will create a world of wonder, imagination, and unforgettable memories.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi: A magical new chapter in the UAE

4m read