Abu Dhabi hotels and restaurants can now welcome pets

New guidelines allow cats and dogs in designated outdoor and indoor areas

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Hotels and restaurants with tourism licences can now host companion animals under updated regulations.
Abu Dhabi: Hotels and restaurants with tourism licences across Abu Dhabi can now welcome pets, following changes to the emirate’s animal control regulations in public venues.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced amendments to Chairman’s Decision No. (4) of 2018, issued under Law No. (2) of 2012, which governs public health, safety, and animal control.

Under the new rules, establishments may admit “companion animals” such as cats and dogs, provided they meet specific regulatory and operational requirements. Venues must designate areas for pets, with priority given to outdoor spaces like terraces, balconies, and patios. Indoor areas may also be allocated, as long as health standards, animal welfare, and guest comfort are maintained.

Fahad Ali Alshehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Municipal Services Operations Support Sector, said the changes reflect Abu Dhabi’s focus on inclusivity while maintaining high hospitality standards. “This move supports the emirate’s goal of being a leading global destination and contributes to its strong performance in international rankings, including recognition as the most liveable city in the Middle East and North Africa,” he added.

Previously, pets were largely prohibited in restaurants, with exceptions only for certified service animals. The new framework offers flexibility for venues to become pet-friendly while ensuring public health and safety. Operators can decide whether to welcome pets based on their facilities, clientele, and operational capacity.

