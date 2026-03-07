Abu Dhabi hotels and attractions open as usual, travel guidance for visitors

Hotels in Abu Dhabi extend check-outs for affected travellers
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that hotels, attractions, cultural sites, museums, and experiences are fully operational. Public services, transport networks, and cultural attractions continue to operate normally.
Over the weekend, hotels were advised to extend check-out dates for guests affected by disrupted flights or cruise schedules. Visitors still facing challenges with their onward journey are encouraged to coordinate directly with their hotel front desk or airport/cruise staff.
Hotel staff can provide guidance on compensated stays and covered services based on individual bookings and instructions received. For any travel-related concerns, guests should contact the relevant service personnel directly for assistance.
The Department emphasises that the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents remain the highest priority. Authorities are closely monitoring developments and maintaining a high level of preparedness to ensure continued safety.