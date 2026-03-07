What Dubai visitors should know about flights and hotels

DET explains flight status, hotel stay rules and visitor support measures
Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has ensured visitors in the emirate that the “situation in Dubai is stable, with public services continuing to operate.”
“The safety and well-being of citizens, residents and visitors remains the UAE’s highest priority,” it said in a Saturday travel update.
“Authorities across the UAE continue to closely monitor developments and take all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the public,” it explained.
DET said the response is built on the city’s strong and proven track record of “managing periods of global disruption with agility and coordination across government and private sector partners.”
Here is everything visitors in Dubai need to know:
Flight operations in Dubai are gradually resuming.
Both Emirates and flydubai confirmed that a limited number of flights began operating from the evening of March 2, with services expected to return in phases. Services at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on March 7 at 11 am to ensure passenger safety. However, services resumed shortly after.
Travellers have been advised to check the status of their flights directly with their airline and rely on official UAE government channels for the latest updates.
Authorities also recommend that passengers proceed to the airport only after receiving confirmation from their airline, as schedules may still change while operations continue to normalise.
Visitors should ensure their contact details are updated with their airline on its official website so they can receive timely flight schedule notifications.
According to the DET, hotels have been requested to support affected travellers by facilitating “extensions to stays under their existing booking conditions at a minimum, or better rates where possible,” and ensuring visitors are appropriately looked after during this period.
The tourism authority said it is working closely with partners across the city to support visitors.
“The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is working closely with tourism partners and suppliers across the city to support visitors and ensure services continue to operate smoothly.”
Visitors have also been encouraged to rely on verified official sources for updates, including the Dubai Media Office, Emirates News Agency, Dubai Airports, Emirates and flydubai.
On Friday, Emirates said it expects to restore 100 per cent of its global network within the coming days, as regional airspace gradually reopens.
“The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” an Emirates spokesperson said. Emirates flies to 140 destinations worldwide in peacetime.
Since the war broke out on February 28, UAE air defences have intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security.
Airports and national airlines Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams have been cancelled.