10 travel experiences in Oman every UAE traveller must have

Between May and September, hundreds of green turtles come ashore at Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve near Sur. Guided night tours cap group sizes to limit light and noise, giving visitors a close view of nesting turtles without disturbing them.

The Sultanate is building a reputation as the Middle East’s most sustainable travel hotspot, and it’s not just talk — the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is reshaping how the country welcomes visitors, blending comfort, conservation, and culture.

A 45-minute boat ride from Muscat, the Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve protects over 100 coral species and nesting sites for hawksbill turtles. Visitor numbers are capped daily, and operators must follow “no-touch, no-feed” diving rules to keep reefs pristine.

The Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, spanning over 27,000 square kilometres, is one of the Gulf’s largest conservation zones. It’s home to more than 600 Arabian oryx, gazelles, and sand cats — a rare example of wildlife reintroduction that actually worked.

In Al Jabal Al Akhdar, resorts like Alila Jabal Akhdar and Sahab Resort run partly on solar power and use greywater recycling. Staff are mostly local, and menus rely on regional produce — small details that cut waste and boost community income.

Oman’s Falaj irrigation systems, some dating back 2,000 years, still channel mountain water to villages. Visit Falaj Daris in Nizwa or Falaj Al-Khatmeen in Birkat Al-Mouz to see how these gravity-fed networks sustain farms with zero pumps or power.

In Salalah, travellers can trace the UNESCO-listed Frankincense Trail, visiting ancient ports like Khor Rori and Sumhuram where the resin was once traded. Many groves are community-run, keeping profits local and preserving centuries-old harvesting techniques.

It’s proof that responsible travel doesn’t have to be complicated — it just needs to be done right.

For those seeking cleaner air, quieter escapes, and cultural depth — Oman delivers all three just a few hours away. Its approach isn’t built on luxury slogans but on real choices: smaller groups, locally managed lodges, and tangible respect for nature.

Just outside Muscat, the Sustainable City – Yiti is taking shape as Oman’s first carbon-neutral urban district. It includes solar rooftops, electric transport, and a wastewater recycling system — real examples of green infrastructure in progress.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.