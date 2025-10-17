From seafood feasts to spice routes: Oman’s food trails tempt UAE travellers

For weekend travellers from Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah, the area provides a relaxed coastal getaway, combining outdoor activities such as kayaking through its fjords with evenings spent enjoying traditional seafood dishes.

Musandam, located just a few hours from the UAE, offers a blend of local cuisine and maritime heritage. Fishermen in the region supply daily catches that are served grilled or seasoned with regional spices at small eateries along the Corniche and Khasab waterfront.

New insights from Mabrian, the global travel intelligence firm, reveal that culinary and nature-based experiences are now driving Oman’s tourism growth, overtaking traditional sightseeing. For travellers from the UAE, that means one thing — weekend trips that taste as good as they look.

Dubai: Oman is fast becoming a favourite escape for UAE residents — not just for its wadis or mountain views, but for its authentic food experiences that celebrate Arabia’s shared history through flavour.

In Dhofar and Jebel Akhdar, several guesthouses now host hands-on cooking classes for visitors interested in learning traditional Omani recipes. Across Muscat, Dhofar, and Musandam, cafés and heritage venues are also curating cultural experiences — from kahwa tastings to frankincense-scented dining — that showcase Oman’s expanding culinary tourism.

Coastal restaurants in Salalah now feature an expanding selection of fusion dishes, such as grilled lobster with coconut curry, cardamom-flavoured desserts, and seafood wrapped in banana leaves — blending traditional Omani flavours with modern culinary influences.

During the Khareef season (June–September), Salalah in Dhofar turns into a green, mist-covered destination, attracting visitors with its cooler climate and tropical scenery. Local markets fill with bananas, papayas, frankincense, and regional spices, reflecting centuries of trade with East Africa and India.

For UAE travellers seeking a short break that feels far away yet close to home, Oman’s food trails are the perfect mix of authentic, affordable, and unforgettable.

Oman’s tourism authorities are investing in culinary routes, chef training, and eco-friendly dining experiences — creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike. The goal is simple: to make every bite tell a story of the land, the sea, and the people behind it.

For UAE visitors, this shift opens new ways to experience the country. You can book a farm-to-table tour in Dhofar, join a seafood cooking class in Muscat, or take a food photography walk through Nizwa’s spice markets.

