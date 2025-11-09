GOLD/FOREX
Oman expands cultural visa to include spouses and relatives

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Oman expands cultural visa, residency scheme, adding new categories for spouses and first-degree relatives
Pixabay/bhart9070

Dubai: Oman has expanded its cultural visa and residency system, broadening efforts to become a regional hub for the creative industries by allowing the families and first-degree relatives of foreign artists, writers, and cultural entrepreneurs to live and work in the Sultanate, Oman News reported.

According to a decision issued by the competent authorities, the updated system adds several visa and residency categories under the regulations governing the entry and stay of foreigners in Oman.

The move builds on the earlier 10-year cultural visa policy endorsed in 2023, signalling a major expansion of cultural openness and international collaboration.

Under the updated framework:

  • Cultural visa: Granted to foreigners entering Oman for cultural purposes, upon the request and responsibility of the relevant Omani cultural authority. The visa must be used within three months of issuance.

  • Joining visa: Available to the spouse or first-degree relatives of a foreigner who has entered Oman for cultural purposes, issued at their request and under their responsibility.

  • Cultural residency permit: Creates a new residency category for foreigners already in the country for cultural activities.

  • Joining residency permit: Granted to the spouse or relatives who arrived through the cultural joining visa.

Officials say the policy aims to facilitate long-term cultural exchange, allowing professionals to establish deeper ties in Oman and ensure family stability for those contributing to the nation’s cultural landscape.

The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to diversify the economy through non-oil sectors, including culture, heritage, tourism, and the creative economy. Cultural stakeholders have welcomed the decision as a turning point, positioning the Sultanate not only as a destination for cultural tourism but as a home for creators, researchers, performers, and investors in the arts.

