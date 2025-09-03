Oman officially launches 10-year golden visa to attract global investors and drive economic growth

Applicants can qualify with a minimum investment of OMR 200,000 through one or a combination of channels such as real estate acquisitions, establishing companies with audited capital shares, government bonds held for at least two years, fixed bank deposits of not less than five years, stock and securities portfolios, or generating employment for 50 Omani citizens or more. Foreign-owned companies with a minimum registered capital of OMR 200,000 may also nominate partners or senior executives for investor residency.