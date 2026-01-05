Oman introduces new citizenship and nationality fees

Citizenship applications to cost OMR 600, with OMR 200 fee for nationality relinquishment
Dubai: Oman has approved a new schedule of fees for citizenship applications and nationality related requests, according to details published in the Sultanate’s Official Gazette
Under the revised structure, the fee for submitting an application to obtain Omani citizenship has been set at OMR 600. The same charge will apply to applications submitted by foreign women married to Omani nationals, as well as widows or divorced spouses of Omanis and the minor children of Omani women.
The decision also introduces a fee of OMR 200 for requests related to the withdrawal or relinquishment of Omani nationality.
The new fee structure came into force on January 4, 2026, and forms part of efforts to standardise administrative procedures governing nationality services across the Sultanate.
Authorities confirmed that there are no changes to the eligibility criteria or legal requirements for citizenship or nationality matters, stressing that the decision applies exclusively to application and service fees.
