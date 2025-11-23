GOLD/FOREX
Oman launches association to regulate expatriate worker recruitment

New association will standardise hiring, resolve disputes, and curb unlicensed recruiters

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Oman has formed a new industry body to strengthen governance in the labour market, Atheer newspaper reported. Officially named the Association of Expatriate Worker Recruitment Offices, the entity will work alongside government agencies to standardise recruitment practices, ensure ethical compliance, and curb unlicensed operators.

Mandate and functions

The association, formed under the Civil Associations Law, will coordinate recruitment policies with government institutions both inside and outside Oman. It will represent licensed recruitment offices before authorities and safeguard their rights, ensuring operations comply with national legislation.

Labour dispute mediation

Specialising in the settlement of labour disputes, the association will liaise with foreign embassies through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its focus will be on using reconciliation mechanisms to resolve conflicts involving expatriate workers, preventing escalation and streamlining solutions.

Supporting skilled labour inflow

The body will also assist government efforts to bring qualified workers into Oman through regulated channels. This includes validating memoranda of understanding with labour-exporting countries and expanding recruitment pipelines to include multiple nationalities, subject to government and diplomatic approval.

Cracking down on unlicensed recruiters

In parallel, the association will collaborate with authorities to identify and eliminate unlicensed recruitment offices, a key priority in Oman’s broader labour market reforms.

Board and funding

A 12-member Board of Directors will manage the association, with members serving two-year terms and eligible for one re-election. Founding members may run for the board during the first General Assembly meeting following the association’s official declaration. Funding will come from membership fees, government subsidies, approved donations and gifts, revenue from activities, and other streams authorised by the Ministry.

Oman

