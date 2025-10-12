GOLD/FOREX
New labour law: Oman announces major reforms for domestic workers

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Oman bans under-21 domestic workers under sweeping labour reforms
Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced sweeping reforms governing the employment of domestic workers under Ministerial Decision No. 574/2025.

The new law introduces a comprehensive legal framework that redefines working conditions, formalises employment practices, and strengthens worker protection across the sector.

New decision replaces 2004 regulation

According to Atheer newspaper, the decision — which takes effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette — replaces Ministerial Decision No. 189/2004 and cancels outdated recruitment forms related to non-Omani workers.

Employers and employees have been granted a three-month grace period to regularise their status in line with the new regulation.

Who is covered

The law applies to a wide range of professions, including household staff, drivers, nannies, gardeners, agricultural workers, residential guards, home nurses, cooks, and animal caretakers — recognising them as vital contributors to Oman’s domestic labour sector.

It stipulates that all rights outlined represent the minimum legal standard, rendering void any agreement that diminishes or waives these protections.

Working hours and rest periods

Under the new framework, domestic workers may not work more than 12 hours per day and must be granted at least eight hours of rest, excluding meal and rest breaks from total working hours.
Employers may request up to two additional hours of paid overtime, but only with the worker’s written consent.

Each worker is entitled to one paid day off per week; however, if they agree to work on that day, they must receive double pay or a compensatory rest day.

Leave and pay entitlements

The regulations guarantee a minimum of 21 days of paid annual leave and up to 30 days of paid sick leave per year, upon submission of a valid medical certificate. Workers cannot be required to perform duties during sick leave.

Employers must pay wages within seven days of the due date, in Omani rials or another agreed currency, through bank transfer or signed receipt.
Deductions are permitted only in limited cases — such as damage caused by negligence, court-ordered fines, or repayment of a loan — and cannot exceed 25 per cent of the total wage.

Protection and employer obligations

The regulation prohibits forced labour, harassment, and the confiscation of passports or personal documents. It also bans the employment of workers under 21 years old.

Employers are forbidden from charging recruitment fees or assigning workers outside their licensed roles. They must also provide adequate housing, food, health insurance, and transportation, and keep employment records for at least one year after the contract ends.

All contracts must be registered electronically through the Ministry’s platform to enhance oversight and transparency.

Termination rights and penalties

Workers may terminate their employment without notice in cases of abuse, fraud, or wage delays, with employers remaining responsible for end-of-service benefits and repatriation costs.
The law also exempts workers from paying legal fees in disputes and allows recruitment offices to represent them in court.

Violations of the regulation may result in administrative fines ranging from OMR 50 to 500, multiplied by the number of affected workers.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040

The Ministry stressed that these provisions are in line with Royal Decree No. 53/2023 and Oman’s Vision 2040, which aim to modernise the labour market and promote ethical employment standards.

