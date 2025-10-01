GOLD/FOREX
Oman: Switching jobs eased for expats without registered employment contracts

Workers may transfer employers 30 days after permit renewal if no contract is filed

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Officials said the measure aims to protect workers’ rights and ensure transparency in the labour market.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Omani Ministry of Labour has announced new rules granting expatriate workers greater freedom to change jobs if their employers fail to register valid employment contracts after work permit renewals, the daily Arabian Stories reported.

In a notice to both individuals and businesses, the ministry cautioned that when a work permit is renewed without an active contract uploaded to the system, the employee will automatically gain the right to transfer their services to a new employer after 30 days.

Officials said the measure aims to protect workers’ rights and ensure transparency in the labour market. The ministry urged employers to comply promptly with contract registration to avoid losing staff and to support Oman’s wider labour reforms.

