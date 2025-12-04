Released at last: 10 crew from cargo ship Eternity C, including 9 Filipinos, arrive safely in Oman

Ship sunk by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in July, crew transported from Sanaa to Muscat
Manila: Ten crew members of the cargo ship Eternity C, sunk by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in July, have been released and transported from Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, to Oman, according to rebel media reports.
The Houthi-run channel Al-Masirah reported that the crew’s release occurred through Omani mediation, with the ship’s team flown by plane from Sanaa to Muscat, Oman’s capital.
Footage aired by Oman TV showed the crew arriving in Muscat, where they were warmly received by both Omani and Philippine officials.
This came a day after Philippine authorities announced that nine Filipino crew members aboard the Eternity C were expected to be freed by the Iran-backed Houthis.
The release marks a significant diplomatic gesture mediated by Oman, highlighting ongoing efforts to manage humanitarian issues and prisoner returns amid complex regional conflicts.
A Houthi security official told AFP that the release was part of a broader arrangement concerning the repatriation of 35 Yemenis stranded overseas.
Under the agreement, those sick or wounded abroad will return to Sanaa, while the Eternity C crew are handed over to Oman.
Speaking anonymously due to sensitivity, a Houthi political source described the deal as a response to “pressure” from Sanaa.
The source told AFP that the Omani plane bringing back the released crew also transported wounded individuals receiving treatment abroad and others stranded in foreign countries.
An Omani political delegation had also recently arrived in Yemen’s capital to advance negotiations with Saudi Arabia on humanitarian issues.
At the time of the attack in July, the Houthis released a video showing the strike on the Eternity C, claiming to have rescued an unspecified number of crew members and moved them to a safe location.
The Eternity C, which sails under the Liberian flag, is one of two commercial vessels sunk by the Houthis within days of each other in the Red Sea.
These attacks were part of a campaign the rebels framed as solidarity with Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Since a truce in Gaza took effect in October, the Houthis have not claimed further attacks on Israel or maritime shipping.
Early July 2025: The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, is sunk in the Red Sea by Houthi forces amid a campaign targeting commercial ships.
July 2025: Houthis release a video of the attack, claiming to have rescued certain crew members and transferring them to a secure location.
Mid/late July 2025: The sinking of Eternity C is closely followed by the sinking of a second commercial vessel in the same area, both attacks framed as support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
October 2025: A truce is established in Gaza; since then, the Houthis have refrained from targeting Israeli interests or maritime traffic.
December 3, 2025: Philippine authorities announce the imminent release of nine Filipino crew members of Eternity C by the Houthis.
December 4, 2025: Houthi media confirms the release of ten crew members, and footage shows their arrival in Muscat, Oman, escorted by Omani and Philippine officials.
With inputs from AFP
