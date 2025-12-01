GOLD/FOREX
Oman to offer visa-free entry to Filipino tourists starting 2026

Filipinos can visit Oman for up to 14 days without a visa starting 2026.

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Oman is planning to grant Filipino nationals visa-free entry for up to two weeks from 2026, a move expected to boost tourism and strengthen bilateral ties, the Omani Ambassador to Manila said.

The announcement was made during celebrations of Oman’s National Day in Makati City in the Philippines’ Metro Manila region and the country’s financial hub, where officials revealed that Filipino travellers will soon be able to enter the Sultanate without a visa for short stays.

Boosting tourism and connectivity

Speaking in an interview with GMA News, Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari, Oman’s Ambassador to the Philippines, said the exemption will allow Filipinos to visit the country for up to 14 days without prior authorisation.

He added that the initiative may pave the way for expanded air connectivity between the two nations, noting plans for a possible new direct route to Cebu and increasing flight options from Manila. “It’s not only Oman Air; other airlines are also exploring opportunities,” he said.

Part of Oman’s wider visa-free policy

Oman already offers a 14-day visa-free stay to citizens of more than 100 countries, though the Philippines is not yet included. If implemented, the new policy will significantly ease travel for Filipino tourists and could deepen economic, cultural and people-to-people links between the two countries.

