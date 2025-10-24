Turkey and Oman announce mutual visa exemption to strengthen travel and trade

Agreement represents a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations
Dubai: Turkey and Oman have announced a mutual visa exemption for their citizens, a decision both governments say will strengthen cooperation across key sectors including trade, investment, and tourism, Oman News Agency reported.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreement represents a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations.
“Turkey has decided to exempt citizens of the Sultanate of Oman from entry visas to Turkey,” Erdogan announced. “We thank and appreciate the Sultanate’s decision to exempt Turkish citizens from entry visas to the Sultanate, which will contribute to enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism.”
The announcement follows recent high-level talks between Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Erdogan at Al Alam Palace in Muscat. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and facilitating easier travel and business movement between the two countries.
