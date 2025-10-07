Oman, Belarus sign visa-free travel pact during Sultan Haitham’s visit

Two nations also ink broad cooperation deals spanning trade, law, health and agriculture
Dubai: Oman and Belarus on Monday signed a mutual visa exemption agreement as part of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s official visit to Minsk, state news agency ONA reported. The signing ceremony was attended by Sultan Haitham and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Under the agreement, citizens of both nations holding passports valid for at least six months will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit and transit, provided their stay does not exceed 30 consecutive days per visit or 90 days within a calendar year.
The two countries also signed a series of cooperation documents, including a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations and a memorandum of cooperation for the construction of a pulp and paperboard mill in Belarus.
In the judicial sector, the supreme courts of Oman and Belarus signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen legal cooperation and exchange expertise.
Health collaboration was also highlighted, with an MoU signed between the N. N. Alexandrov National Cancer Centre of Belarus and Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre to promote joint research and medical exchange in oncology.
In addition, the ministries of both countries signed another MoU covering agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and food production to bolster cooperation in the sector.
