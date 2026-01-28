2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sea of Oman, no damage reported

Minor earthquake recorded off Oman’s eastern coast near Sur
Dubai: A minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Sea of Oman on Wednesday evening, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University.
The tremor occurred at 10:19pm local time and was located about 23 kilometres north-east of the coastal city of Sur, data from the centre showed. The earthquake struck at a depth of 33 kilometres, indicating a deep-seated seismic event.
No damage or injuries were reported, and the tremor is not believed to have posed any threat to coastal communities. Oman regularly experiences low-magnitude seismic activity due to regional tectonic movements, most of which pass without impact or public concern.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox