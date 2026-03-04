GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait extends visit visas and absence permits amid exceptional circumstances

Kuwait grants automatic visa extensions amid ongoing challenges

Gulf News Report
A general view of the Kuwait city skyline.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced an automatic extension of visit visas for one month, and granting an additional three-month absence permit for residents currently outside the country.

The move is a result of the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, noting that the extension will be applied automatically, without the need to visit residency affairs departments.

It pointed out that all types of visit entry visas that have expired or are about to expire will be extended for one month, starting Saturday, February 28, 2026. There will be a full exemption from the prescribed fees and any resulting fines during this period.

Residents who are currently outside the country and have exceeded the permitted absence period and are unable to return to the State of Kuwait will be granted a three-month absence permit automatically, without the need for (in-person processing), and with exemption from the prescribed fees, it is noted.

The Ministry confirms that the mentioned periods may be extended depending on developments. The Ministry of Interior also calls on everyone to follow the ministry's official channels to stay informed of any updates regarding this matter, it added.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

