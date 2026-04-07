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Kuwait advises residents to stay home overnight in precautionary measure

Public urged to remain indoors from midnight to 6am

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait's Interior Ministry calls for overnight stay-at-home measure
Kuwait's Interior Ministry calls for overnight stay-at-home measure

Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has urged citizens and residents to remain indoors and avoid leaving their homes except in cases of extreme necessity, as part of a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

The advisory will be in force from midnight tonight until 6am tomorrow. Authorities said the step is aimed at safeguarding the public, enhancing preventive measures and enabling security forces to carry out their duties efficiently during the specified period.

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Residents were urged to comply with the instructions and cooperate with authorities, with officials stressing that the measure has been introduced in the interest of maintaining safety and stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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