Trump’s Iran ultimatum: Bluff, brinkmanship or imminent strike?

The scale and specificity of the threat mark one of the most explicit escalations in the five-week war. “Very little is off-limits,” Trump said, according to BBC News, raising fears of a devastating campaign that could cripple Iran’s civilian infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote, adding in a blunt warning : “Open the… Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!”

Trump has warned that unless Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal “acceptable to me” by 8pm Washington time, the United States will unleash a wave of attacks targeting power plants, bridges, oil facilities and potentially desalination sites.

Dubai: With hours ticking down on a self-imposed deadline, US President Donald Trump is facing a defining test — whether to carry out sweeping threats to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure or once again step back from the brink.

Iran has rejected ceasefire proposals and is holding firm on its demands, described by US officials as “maximalist”. That leaves Trump caught between two risks — backing down after repeated ultimatums or following through and triggering a broader, more destructive phase of the conflict.

Whether this moment ends in a deal, another delay, or a dramatic escalation could reshape not only the trajectory of the war, but also perceptions of US power, restraint and credibility on the global stage.

While Washington has demonstrated overwhelming military capability — including complex operations deep inside Iran — Trump conceded that controlling outcomes remains difficult. “We can bomb the hell out of them… but to close the Strait, all you need is one terrorist,” he said, highlighting Iran’s asymmetric leverage.

Even Trump has acknowledged the consequences. “Do I want to destroy their infrastructure? No,” he said, adding that rebuilding Iran could take “20 years” if the US stopped now — or “a century” if such strikes were carried out.

That pattern now raises the stakes. If Trump follows through, it would mark the most significant escalation yet — not just militarily, but in terms of how far the US is willing to go.

CNN notes that this is not an isolated moment but part of a broader pattern in which Trump has repeatedly floated actions — from targeting cultural sites to harsher battlefield tactics — that critics say could breach international norms, before sometimes stepping back under pressure.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.