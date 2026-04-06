Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s repeated ultimatums to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to raise a different question — not what happens if the deadline passes, but whether anyone still believes it will.

For more than two weeks, Trump has issued a series of time-bound threats demanding Tehran reopen the strategic waterway — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows — or face sweeping strikes on its energy infrastructure.

The pattern has drawn comparisons among analysts to the “boy who cried wolf” fable — a cautionary tale that repeated warnings, if not followed through, can lose their power to persuade or deter.

On Sunday, Trump again escalated his rhetoric, warning of unprecedented attacks on Iran’s power plants and bridges if the strait is not reopened. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” he wrote, setting yet another deadline — effectively extending earlier ultimatums.

At times, he has suggested negotiations are progressing; at others, he has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s energy network, including oil facilities, export hubs such as Kharg Island, and even desalination plants.

Since March 21, Trump has issued multiple “final” deadlines — first giving Iran 48 hours, then pausing potential strikes to allow for what he described as “productive” talks, before extending the window repeatedly.

Aaron Astor, a history professor at Maryville College, captured the scepticism in a post online: “Is he negotiating with himself again? Or is this just to try and pump the markets for Monday?”

Other commentators have highlighted the repeated extensions more bluntly. Podcast host Brian Allen wrote: “Trump’s ‘48-hour deadline’ for Iran just became an 82-hour deadline… This is the fourth time he has moved the deadline. Iran noticed.”

But as the latest deadline approaches, the question is no longer just what Trump might do next — but whether his deadlines still carry the weight they once did.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.