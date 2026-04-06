Shifting Iran deadlines over Hormuz keep markets on edge and oil outlook uncertain
Dubai: US President Donald Trump’s repeated ultimatums to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to raise a different question — not what happens if the deadline passes, but whether anyone still believes it will.
For more than two weeks, Trump has issued a series of time-bound threats demanding Tehran reopen the strategic waterway — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows — or face sweeping strikes on its energy infrastructure.
The pattern has drawn comparisons among analysts to the “boy who cried wolf” fable — a cautionary tale that repeated warnings, if not followed through, can lose their power to persuade or deter.
Markets opened the week cautiously, with traders watching for any sign that the standoff could disrupt flows through Hormuz.
On Sunday, Trump again escalated his rhetoric, warning of unprecedented attacks on Iran’s power plants and bridges if the strait is not reopened. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day,” he wrote, setting yet another deadline — effectively extending earlier ultimatums.
The cycle is now familiar.
March 21: 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the strait
March 23: Deadline paused for five days amid “productive” talks
March 26: Extended by 10 days to April 6
March 30: Threat expanded to oil wells, Kharg Island, desalination plants
April 1: Claims Iran wants ceasefire; Tehran denies
April 4: Fresh 48-hour warning — “all Hell will reign down”
April 5: Deadline pushed again to April 8 (0000 GMT Wednesday)
Hormuz chokepoint: Around 20% of global oil and a significant share of LNG passes through the Strait of Hormuz — any disruption can hit supply instantly
Oil price shock risk: Even the threat of strikes on Iran’s energy network or shipping lanes can trigger sharp spikes in crude prices and market volatility
Gulf exposure: Regional economies are directly exposed to shipping, energy and insurance risks
Escalation danger: Strikes on power plants, oil fields or export hubs could widen the war, drawing in regional actors and threatening critical infrastructure
Air and sea disruption: Airlines and shipping firms may be forced to reroute or suspend operations, increasing costs and delays globally
Credibility factor: Repeated ultimatums without follow-through risk weakening deterrence, complicating diplomacy at a critical stage
Since March 21, Trump has issued multiple “final” deadlines — first giving Iran 48 hours, then pausing potential strikes to allow for what he described as “productive” talks, before extending the window repeatedly.
At times, he has suggested negotiations are progressing; at others, he has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s energy network, including oil facilities, export hubs such as Kharg Island, and even desalination plants.
The shifting timeline has drawn growing scrutiny, with observers pointing to a widening gap between rhetoric and action.
Aaron Astor, a history professor at Maryville College, captured the scepticism in a post online: “Is he negotiating with himself again? Or is this just to try and pump the markets for Monday?”
Other commentators have highlighted the repeated extensions more bluntly. Podcast host Brian Allen wrote: “Trump’s ‘48-hour deadline’ for Iran just became an 82-hour deadline… This is the fourth time he has moved the deadline. Iran noticed.”
Risk adviser Brett Erickson said the pattern risked undermining US credibility, warning that repeated shifts made the administration appear inconsistent on the global stage.
Supporters argue the approach reflects a deliberate negotiating strategy — keeping adversaries off balance through unpredictability and pressure. But critics say repeated extensions risk dulling the impact of US warnings at a critical moment in the conflict.
Iran has consistently denied that any negotiations are underway and warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure would be met with retaliation.
For global markets and regional actors, the stakes remain high. Any strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure could disrupt shipping through Hormuz, send oil prices sharply higher and widen the conflict across the Gulf.
But as the latest deadline approaches, the question is no longer just what Trump might do next — but whether his deadlines still carry the weight they once did.
A deadline that keeps moving risks becoming one that no longer matters.