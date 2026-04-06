War’s widening cost: How conflict is reshaping the global economy

Ultimately, the scale of the war’s impact on the global economy and on people’s lives will depend on the depth of its consequences, particularly developments in energy markets, transport and shipping costs, inflation levels, and damage to infrastructure. All of these variables hinge on when the conflict ends and whether that end proves temporary or lasting. Perhaps the most important lesson is the world’s acute vulnerability to energy disruptions, something Iran is well aware of and continues to exploit as a means of raising the cost of war for all parties. In doing so, it seeks to increase pressure on the United States and Israel to bring the conflict to an end. Yet this approach overlooks the profound and far-reaching consequences borne by populations worldwide, who have no stake in these struggles for influence and expansion.