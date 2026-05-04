The environmental costs of war: How the US–Israel–Iran conflict is reshaping climate security in the Gulf

This omission matters. Modern warfare does not only destroy military targets or endanger civilians. It also pollutes air and water, damages ecosystems, disrupts food and energy systems, generates enormous emissions, and weakens the resilience of societies already exposed to climate stress. In the Gulf and wider Middle East, among the hottest, driest, and most water-stressed regions in the world, the environmental effects of conflict can outlast ceasefires and become strategic risks in their own right.