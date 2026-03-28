One month into Iran war, some Trump objectives are unfulfilled as he looks to wind down the conflict

The US already maintains thousands of troops on bases and other installations in the region. It's not clear how much further Trump is willing to go to protect Middle East allies from threats, and Iran is still able to attack those countries. It’s also not clear how far the US is willing to go to keep open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has vacillated on whether the US needs to take a role in policing it. He has again extended a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its power plants, now giving them until April 6.