The age of contained conflict is over. The Iran war is spiralling out of control

The longer this cycle continues, the higher the costs become for all sides involved, and the more difficult it becomes to contain the escalation itself. The United States, which has sought to contain the Iranian conflict while maintaining military pressure, is already facing growing financial and strategic burdens. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate committee this week that the Pentagon requires nearly $70 billion in additional funding for the war in Iran. Which underscores how quickly a conflict initially framed around limited objectives can evolve into a prolonged and a costly military commitment.