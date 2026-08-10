US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 10, 2026)

Oil prices are rising again. Brent crude climbed Monday as uncertainty over reopening the Strait of Hormuz returned to the market. Reuters reported Brent at about $84.46 a barrel, up 91 cents, while U.S. crude rose 61 cents.

Hormuz is still the biggest concern. The strait is a crucial energy corridor, and Iran's position is that reopening it requires more than the emerging Iran-Oman shipping arrangement. Tehran has demanded broader concessions from Washington, including compensation and changes related to the conflict.

Commercial shipping remains dangerous. A report Monday said an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz came under missile fire near Oman. Gulf News described the reports as unverified, so the incident should be treated cautiously until independently confirmed.

UAE-linked shipping has already been affected. One report shows that 15 vessels linked to ADNOC had been attacked while transiting Hormuz since the conflict began, illustrating the continuing risks to Gulf shipping.

Expect continued flight disruption. UAE travellers are being advised to check flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia services continue to face cancellations or delays amid regional security concerns.

Regional alliances are shifting. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual-defence agreement on Aug. 7. Pakistan's foreign minister has stressed that the pact is purely defensive and not directed at a particular country.