US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 10, 2026)

Hormuz deal hangs by a thread as oil rises, crude tanker hit as security concerns remain
Hopes for a deal to ease the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz were fading Monday (August 10, 2026) as Iran continued to demand major concessions from Washington, while reports of attacks on commercial shipping and fresh regional security moves underscored the risks facing the Gulf.
UAE travellers face continued flight disruptions, with some routes cancelled or delayed and several international airlines maintaining Gulf suspensions amid regional security concerns.
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While regional airlines are gradually restoring services to some destinations, passengers should expect longer flight times, last-minute schedule changes and possible disruption as airlines continue to avoid parts of the region's airspace.
Early on Monday (Aug. 10), oil prices rose as markets reacted to uncertainty over when — or whether — the strategic waterway will fully reopen.
Iran has indicated that an arrangement with Oman on shipping lanes is "close", but Tehran says a broader agreement with the United States is needed before the strait can return to normal operations.
For residents of the United Arab Emirates, the crisis is being felt most immediately through air travel, shipping, fuel prices and heightened regional security concerns.
Key points UAE residents need to know
Oil prices are rising again. Brent crude climbed Monday as uncertainty over reopening the Strait of Hormuz returned to the market. Reuters reported Brent at about $84.46 a barrel, up 91 cents, while U.S. crude rose 61 cents.
Hormuz is still the biggest concern. The strait is a crucial energy corridor, and Iran's position is that reopening it requires more than the emerging Iran-Oman shipping arrangement. Tehran has demanded broader concessions from Washington, including compensation and changes related to the conflict.
Commercial shipping remains dangerous. A report Monday said an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz came under missile fire near Oman. Gulf News described the reports as unverified, so the incident should be treated cautiously until independently confirmed.
UAE-linked shipping has already been affected. One report shows that 15 vessels linked to ADNOC had been attacked while transiting Hormuz since the conflict began, illustrating the continuing risks to Gulf shipping.
Expect continued flight disruption. UAE travellers are being advised to check flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia services continue to face cancellations or delays amid regional security concerns.
Regional alliances are shifting. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual-defence agreement on Aug. 7. Pakistan's foreign minister has stressed that the pact is purely defensive and not directed at a particular country.
The crisis is spreading beyond Hormuz. Iran-aligned Houthi forces claimed an attack on a Saudi oil facility in Jazan over the weekend, adding another layer of risk to regional energy infrastructure.
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean. Any prolonged disruption threatens not only oil exports but also shipping, insurance, freight costs and supply chains across the Gulf.
That makes the UAE particularly exposed. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are major aviation and logistics hubs, while the country's economy remains deeply connected to regional energy and maritime trade.
The shipping crisis is also affecting crews directly. Thousands of seafarers have remained stuck in the Gulf as vessels avoid the strait, with maritime traffic reportedly running at a fraction of normal levels.
The immediate question is whether Oman can broker an arrangement that separates the reopening of Hormuz from the much broader US-Iran conflict.
That remains uncertain: Iran has suggested that a shipping arrangement with Oman is close, but it has also made clear that reopening the waterway will require additional conditions to be met. That has left markets caught between optimism over a possible deal and renewed fears that negotiations could collapse.
For UAE residents, the practical message is straightforward:
Don't assume that a reported Hormuz agreement means normal travel and shipping will immediately return. Flight schedules can change rapidly, and maritime traffic will depend on whether insurers, shipping companies and governments consider the route safe enough to use.
Hormuz is not back to normal. That affects the Gulf, too. Oil is rising again, shipping risks remain elevated, airlines continue adjusting schedules and diplomacy over Hormuz is still unresolved.
For people living in the UAE, the most important things to monitor today are flight cancellations, official security advisories, fuel prices and developments in the strategic strait that separates neighbouring Oman and Iran.