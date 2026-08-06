US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (August 6, 2026)

Hormuz remains the focal point of tension, as regional security situation remains fluid
The Strait of Hormuz remains at the heart of the current Middle East crisis, with diplomatic efforts to reopen the vital waterway unfolding alongside continued military and maritime tensions.
The UAE is situated near the Hormuz Strait, a narrow waterway that sits at the gateway to the Gulf, and any prolonged disruption can affect oil exports, tanker traffic, shipping costs, insurance premiums, LNG supplies and regional trade.
The latest diplomatic push could offer a path toward reopening commercial traffic. Iran and Oman said Wednesday (Aug. 5) they had reached an understanding or a "framework" on geographic coordinates for a shipping route through Hormuz, although Iran cautioned that the arrangement alone would not guarantee security in the waterway.
For Gulf residents, the immediate question is not simply “Will Hormuz reopen?” but “How quickly can shipping, energy flows and regional supply chains return to normal? Following are key developments relevant to people in the UAE, based on the latest reported updates on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
Air travel in the UAE remained largely smooth as the vast majority of flights are operating normally, though carriers are experiencing ongoing disruption as airlines respond to the evolving security situation in the Middle East.
Services to destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha continue to face cancellations, delays and temporary suspensions.
For flyers, it is best to check the status of flights with Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia before heading to the airport.
The situation can change quickly, so monitor airline apps and official advisories closely.
An Iran-Oman shipping “framework” for the Strait of Hormuz is described as being in its final stage (live updates circulating).
A broader “Hormuz deal” is taking shape, though reports emphasise it is not the one previously associated with or is being pushed by US President Donald Trump.
Oil prices are just moved past $80 per barrel. Hopes around a possible US-Iran understanding are helping offset some of the geopolitical risk premium.
Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers (recent update).
Diplomatic notes
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said contact with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (also known as Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei) remains “very difficult” at present.
Mojtaba is the second son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and has served as Iran’s third Supreme Leader since early March 2026.
He was appointed by the Assembly of Experts after his father was killed in a US-Israeli strike on 28 February 2026.
Mojtaba himself was also reportedly wounded in that attack.
Pezeshkian was referring to the difficulty of communicating with the current Supreme Leader amid the ongoing conflict. Mojtaba has maintained a very low public profile since taking office, with no confirmed public appearances, photos, or audio/video statements released — only written messages.
Practical takeaway for UAE residents
Travel: Confirm flights and allow extra time. Follow airline and UAE aviation authority guidance.
Fuel & costs: Oil prices near $80 may keep energy and transport costs elevated in the short term.
Stay informed: Developments around the Strait of Hormuz shipping arrangements and any US-Iran signals are the main variables to watch today.
The situation is fluid. Official UAE channels and major carriers remain the best sources for real-time operational updates.