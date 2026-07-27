US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (July 27, 2026)

UAE told to follow official updates as Gulf tensions remain unresolved
A fragile pause in fighting between the United States and Iran is holding for a second straight day, raising cautious hopes that the region could avoid another round of escalation.
However, officials and analysts warn that the situation remains highly volatile, with no formal peace agreement yet in place.
Here are the key developments affecting UAE residents today (July 27, 2026):
Military operations paused: Both Washington and Tehran have halted major attacks after nearly two weeks of intense exchanges. Iran says it will continue to hold fire as long as the US does, while American officials say the pause is intended to create space for diplomacy.
Diplomatic efforts underway: Mediators, including Oman, are working to revive ceasefire negotiations. Discussions are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices retreat: Crude prices fell sharply as traders priced in a lower risk of immediate supply disruptions, following signs that both sides are stepping back from direct military confrontation. However, markets remain sensitive to any breakdown in talks.
Shipping still disrupted: Despite the lull in fighting, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains below normal levels as shipping companies continue to assess security risks. The US-led maritime security operation remains active.
No change in UAE advisories: UAE authorities continue to monitor the regional security situation closely. Residents are encouraged to rely on official announcements and airline notifications rather than social media rumours.
Several international airlines continue to adjust schedules to and from the Gulf because of regional security concerns.
Travelers departing from UAE airports are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes amid ongoing regional tensions.
While UAE airports remain operational, airlines have urged passengers to monitor official updates, stay in contact with carriers and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.
The biggest question is whether the current pause develops into a broader political settlement or merely a temporary operational break before fighting resumes.
US officials have signaled that diplomacy remains possible, while Iran has indicated its restraint depends on continued US restraint.
Any renewed attacks in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz or by regional proxy groups could quickly reverse the current calm.