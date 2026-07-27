US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (July 27, 2026)

Military operations paused: Both Washington and Tehran have halted major attacks after nearly two weeks of intense exchanges. Iran says it will continue to hold fire as long as the US does, while American officials say the pause is intended to create space for diplomacy.

Diplomatic efforts underway: Mediators, including Oman, are working to revive ceasefire negotiations. Discussions are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices retreat: Crude prices fell sharply as traders priced in a lower risk of immediate supply disruptions, following signs that both sides are stepping back from direct military confrontation. However, markets remain sensitive to any breakdown in talks.

Shipping still disrupted: Despite the lull in fighting, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains below normal levels as shipping companies continue to assess security risks. The US-led maritime security operation remains active.