Iran rejects US-backed deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz: What UAE residents need to know

Strait of Hormuz, diplomacy and flights: Key updates after Trump’s move
US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US and Israel would pause planned strikes on Iran has eased fears of an immediate escalation, but uncertainty remains after Tehran rejected key claims about a proposed deal. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has agreed to increase oil production by 188,000 barrels a day from September as regional tensions continue to fuel uncertainty in global energy markets.
For UAE residents, the situation means continued monitoring of regional developments, flight updates and official advisories, as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East security situation continue to affect travel and shipping.
Based on the latest developments, here’s what UAE residents should know:
Trump said the US military was “locked and loaded” but agreed to hold off on further attacks if Iran moves quickly towards a deal.
In a post on Truth Social, he said the proposed agreement would include:
The “immediate, complete and total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.
An end to Iran’s nuclear threat.
Trump said the pause followed requests from Iran and other regional countries and added that Israel had agreed to the commitment.
However, Iran has not confirmed accepting any agreement and has rejected claims that it asked Trump to cancel the strikes.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
Iranian state media said Tehran’s position had not changed and denied that it requested a halt to US military action.
Iran said:
The Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
Vessels seeking passage must coordinate with Iranian authorities.
Any US or Israeli military action would face a “decisive and proportionate response”.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned that Tehran would respond to any further military action and cautioned Gulf countries against supporting US operations.
Trump’s announcement followed diplomatic contacts involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump and stressed the need to prioritise dialogue, reduce escalation and pursue diplomatic solutions.
Iran also held discussions with officials from Pakistan and Turkiye over the risks of further regional escalation.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has become a central condition in any possible agreement.
The strategic waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, and restrictions on shipping have raised concerns over oil prices and regional trade.
Key points:
Maritime tracking firm Kpler said traffic through the Strait has dropped sharply since tensions escalated.
Restrictions have also affected other important routes, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Yemen.
OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production by 188,000 barrels a day from September, a move widely expected by analysts despite continued uncertainty caused by the Middle East conflict. Saudi Arabia, Russia and five other participating members approved the increase during an online meeting.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said American military action had pushed Iran towards negotiations over its nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to Fox News, Rubio claimed US strikes had damaged Iran’s navy, air force, missile defences and weapons production facilities.
He said the situation had “changed the whole dynamic” because Washington was negotiating from “a position of strength”.
Rubio acknowledged that Iran still has missiles and drones capable of causing damage.
Separately, the Israeli military released footage showing what it said were strikes on Hamas weapons depots across Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two Hamas commanders were killed in separate operations:
Salem Jamal Abdul Rahman Abu Labaid, identified by Israel as a Nukhba unit commander.
Muhammad Abdul Nasser Muhammad Al Khatib, identified as a commander in Hamas’ Al Mughazi Battalion.
The IDF said both were involved in planning attacks against Israeli forces, while Palestinian officials called for an end to Israel’s operations in Gaza.
The US State Department has warned travellers in the Middle East, including the UAE, to prepare for possible:
Flight cancellations.
Temporary airspace closures.
Travel disruptions.
Airlines said affected passengers will be contacted through registered email, SMS or WhatsApp where available.
UAE residents travelling during the summer peak are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport as airlines continue to adjust selected services amid regional security concerns.
Most UAE airlines remain operational, but Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have announced changes affecting some routes to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Passengers should monitor airline apps and official websites for the latest updates.
Passengers are advised to:
Check flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in services.
Keep contact details updated with airlines.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan ahead due to higher summer passenger volumes.
Emirates cancelled selected Dubai–Kuwait and Dubai–Bahrain services on August 2.
Etihad cancelled selected Abu Dhabi–Kuwait flights.
Air Arabia adjusted several services between the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
flydubai continues normal operations but has advised passengers to check schedules before travelling.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Several international airlines have suspended or modified selected UAE and regional routes.
Oman Air: Some flights delayed due to airspace restrictions; affected passengers will be contacted.
IndiGo: Warned of possible schedule changes; passengers should check flight status.
Saudia: Updated cancellations and schedule changes; check booking channels.
Qatar Airways: Extended suspension of flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait.
British Airways suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.
Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways suspended Dubai services until October 24.
Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines will not resume Dubai flights until September 13.
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.
KLM suspended Dubai services until August 23.
Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, while Manila–Doha services have resumed.
Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.
Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services in September.
Airlines are rerouting some flights to avoid affected airspace, which could lead to:
Longer flight times.
Schedule changes or cancellations.
Longer connection times.
Possible baggage delays.
Authorities continue to closely monitor developments, while residents are urged to follow official websites and airline updates for the latest information.
Residents should:
Monitor UAE government announcements and safety advisories.
Check airline updates before travelling.
Follow airport guidance and official instructions.
Avoid sharing unverified information about strikes, airport closures or security incidents.
Essential services across the UAE continue to operate normally.
As diplomatic efforts continue, UAE residents are advised to stay informed through official channels as regional developments and flight operations remain under review.