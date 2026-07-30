US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (July 30)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said three of its members were killed in a US attack on Zanjan province in Iran's northwest, according to a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry confirmed one worker died after an Iranian strike hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in the country's north, with significant damage reported.

Qatar condemned what it called renewed Iranian attacks on Jordan and Kuwait, describing them as violations of sovereignty that risk derailing diplomatic de-escalation efforts, and called for an immediate halt to military action.

Saudi Arabia similarly condemned Iran's continued attacks on Jordan, calling them a breach of international law, and voiced support for Jordan's response measures.

Egypt's Cabinet said a drone was behind the fire that broke out on two vessels at Damietta Port; no group has claimed responsibility and the investigation continues.

US Central Command said its naval presence enforcing the Hormuz blockade has safely escorted around 1,000 vessels and 500 million barrels of crude since early May, with roughly 10,000 troops involved. As of July 29, it had redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two more.

Iran's Guards said two oil tankers attempting to transit Hormuz "with US support" turned back after one caught fire, and reiterated that the strait is Iranian territory that won't reopen while US rhetoric continues.