Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi airports list fresh cancellations
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE to Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and several international destinations face a fresh round of cancellations, with airport listings showing disrupted services across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and major Gulf hubs.
Flights operated by Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Saudia, Gulf Air and several international carriers were among those listed as cancelled.
Passengers should check their flight status directly with the airline before travelling to the airport because schedules remain subject to change.
Dubai International Airport listings showed cancellations on routes linking the city with Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Nepal, France, Austria and Uzbekistan.
Cancelled arrivals from Bahrain included flydubai flights FZ24, FZ22 and FZ28, along with Emirates flight EK840. Emirates flight EK858 from Kuwait was also cancelled.
Other cancelled arrivals included flydubai flight FZ834 from Jizan, FZ40 from Salalah and FZ1596 from Kathmandu, along with Air France flight AF662 from Paris.
Departures from Dubai included flydubai flight FZ833 to Jizan, FZ1595 to Kathmandu, FZ39 to Salalah, FZ21 and FZ29 to Bahrain, and FZ1941 to Tashkent.
Emirates cancellations included EK857 to Kuwait, EK839 to Bahrain, EK821 to Dammam and EK125 to Vienna.
Abu Dhabi airport listings showed Etihad Airways flight EY654 from Kuwait as cancelled. The corresponding outbound service, EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, was also listed as cancelled at Kuwait International Airport.
Riyadh airport listings showed 21 cancelled arrivals and departures involving Jizan, Najran, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Saudia flights from Jizan to Riyadh listed as cancelled included SV1764, SV1806 and SV1786, while affected services from Najran included SV1842, SV1864, SV1854, SV1852 and SV1848.
Cancelled international arrivals included Gulf Air flight GF189 from Bahrain, Saudia flight SV521 from Bahrain and SV511 from Kuwait.
Departures from Riyadh included Saudia flights SV1805, SV1807 and SV1787 to Jizan, along with SV1865, SV1855, SV1853 and SV1849 to Najran.
Saudia flight SV520 to Bahrain and SV510 to Kuwait were also cancelled, along with Gulf Air flight GF190 to Bahrain.
Jeddah airport reported six cancellations involving Jizan and Najran. Arrivals SV1767 and SV1769 from Jizan and SV1851 from Najran were cancelled, while departures SV1766 and SV1768 to Jizan and SV1850 to Najran were also affected.
Bahrain International Airport reported cancellations across services connecting the country with Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, India and Istanbul.
Cancelled flydubai arrivals from Dubai included FZ23, FZ21, FZ27 and FZ29. Return services FZ24, FZ22 and FZ28 to Dubai were also listed as cancelled.
Emirates flight EK839 from Dubai and its return service EK840 were cancelled, while Air Arabia flights G9105 from Sharjah and G9106 to Sharjah were also affected.
Air India Express cancelled IX471 and IX472 between Bahrain and Kochi, along with IX369 and IX370 between Bahrain and Kozhikode.
Qatar Airways flights QR1102 and QR1103 between Doha and Bahrain were cancelled, while Jazeera Airways flights J9101 and J9102 between Kuwait and Bahrain were also listed as cancelled.
Pegasus flight PC824 from Istanbul was cancelled, along with Saudia flights SV520 and SV521 between Riyadh and Bahrain and Gulf Air flights GF189 and GF190 on the same route.
Kuwait International Airport reported cancellations involving Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh, Bahrain, Doha, India, Istanbul and Mumbai.
Etihad Airways flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were cancelled.
Emirates flights EK857 from Dubai and EK858 to Dubai were also listed as cancelled, along with Air Arabia flights G9121 from Sharjah and G9122 to Sharjah.
Saudia flights SV510 and SV511 between Riyadh and Kuwait were cancelled, while Jazeera Airways flights J9101 and J9102 between Kuwait and Bahrain were also affected.
Other cancellations included Air India Express flights IX393 and IX394 between Kuwait and Kozhikode, Qatar Airways flights QR1082 and QR1083 between Doha and Kuwait, Pegasus flight PC859 to Istanbul and Kuwait Airways flight KU301 to Mumbai.
Royal Jordanian cancellations at Queen Alia International Airport included RJ673 from Bahrain and RJ827 and RJ821 from Erbil.
Flight RJ820 from Amman to Erbil was also listed as cancelled.