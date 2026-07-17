The UK has updated its travel advice for the Middle East, warning that although the US and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the regional security situation remains unpredictable and hostilities could resume with little warning.

No major cancellations or delays reported. The airline said it is expecting a high volume of passengers travelling from Dubai during the summer peak travel season. Emirates is currently flying to 137 destinations across 72 countries as it rebuilds its network, with rebooking or refunds available depending on booking conditions.

Operations have ramped up ahead of the busy summer travel period, with passengers advised to check in online and arrive at Dubai International four hours before departure. The airline has also resumed flights to Aleppo and launched an additionals service to Bangkok.

Air France Air France plans to serve nearly 170 destinations across 73 countries during the summer 2026 season, with a 2 per cent increase in long-haul capacity driven by strong demand for North and South America and Asia. Flights to Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv and Beirut will remain suspended due to the ongoing security situation in the Middle East, with schedules subject to change based on regional developments.

Customers with tickets issued by April 1 for travel up to October 31 can request a full refund, even if their flight is still scheduled to operate. Passengers can also change their travel dates or rebook onto another British Airways route without a change fee, although any fare difference may still apply.

IndiGo IndiGo says it plans to continue operating Gulf routes from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru while closely monitoring the regional situation. IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network including temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, and Siem Reap effective July 3, until September 30. Flights to Manchester remain cancelled until August 31.

Air India / Air India Express Operating as scheduled but warning of possible airspace-related disruption. Air India Express officially launched its first direct flight from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi on July 15. Air India also inked a pact with Riyadh Air “to establish the foundation for a partnership that will offer guests seamless connections between India, Saudi Arabia, and destinations beyond.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.