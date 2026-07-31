Etihad flight from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi returns after take-off due to technical issue

Passengers are being assisted after EY299 returned safely to Karachi shortly after takeoff
Abu Dhabi: An Etihad Airways flight travelling from Karachi to Abu Dhabi returned to its departure airport shortly after take-off on Friday, July 31, after the airline identified a technical issue.
The airline confirmed that flight EY299, operating from Jinnah International Airport (KHI) to Zayed International Airport (AUH), safely returned to Karachi as a precaution.
Etihad did not disclose the nature of the technical issue but said its teams are assisting affected passengers with their onward travel arrangements.
"Etihad Airways flight EY299 from Karachi Jinnah International Airport (KHI) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 31 July returned to Karachi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue," the airline said in a statement.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements."
The airline reiterated that safety remains its highest priority.
"The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for any inconvenience to your travel plans."
Flight EY299 was operated by an Airbus A320, one of the narrow-body aircraft used by Etihad on short- and medium-haul regional routes.
The A320 family forms an important part of the airline's fleet and is among its newer-generation aircraft serving destinations across the Middle East and South Asia.
The latest incident comes as Etihad continues to face operational disruptions linked to the ongoing escalation in the US-Iran conflict.
The airline has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain due to operational reasons.
It has also suspended flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait for operational reasons.
Etihad has not announced when services on the affected Bahrain and Kuwait routes are expected to resume.