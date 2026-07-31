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Etihad flight from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi returns after take-off due to technical issue

Passengers are being assisted after EY299 returned safely to Karachi shortly after takeoff

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Airbus A320 family forms an important part of the airline's fleet and is among its newer-generation aircraft serving destinations across the Middle East and South Asia. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
The Airbus A320 family forms an important part of the airline's fleet and is among its newer-generation aircraft serving destinations across the Middle East and South Asia. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Etihad

The airline confirmed that flight EY299, operating from Jinnah International Airport (KHI) to Zayed International Airport (AUH), safely returned to Karachi as a precaution.

"Etihad Airways flight EY299 from Karachi Jinnah International Airport (KHI) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 31 July returned to Karachi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue," the airline said in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this event, and our teams are doing their best to assist you with your travel arrangements."

The airline reiterated that safety remains its highest priority.

"The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority. We apologise for any inconvenience to your travel plans."

Flight EY299 was operated by an Airbus A320, one of the narrow-body aircraft used by Etihad on short- and medium-haul regional routes.

The A320 family forms an important part of the airline's fleet and is among its newer-generation aircraft serving destinations across the Middle East and South Asia.

Regional travel disruptions continue

The latest incident comes as Etihad continues to face operational disruptions linked to the ongoing escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

The airline has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain due to operational reasons.

It has also suspended flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait for operational reasons.

Etihad has not announced when services on the affected Bahrain and Kuwait routes are expected to resume.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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