Cargo plane from UAE goes missing off Karachi coast as search operation continues
A cargo aircraft carrying five crew members went missing over the Arabian Sea off Pakistan’s Karachi coast after losing contact with air traffic controllers during a flight from Sharjah Airport in the UAE.
Pakistan’s Airport Authority said search and rescue operations were launched after the aircraft disappeared from radar late Tuesday. The cause of the incident remains unknown.
The Boeing 737, operated by Pakistan-based K2 Airways, was flying from Sharjah to Karachi when it reported a navigation system issue at around 9:18pm local time.
According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the aircraft was seen on radar rapidly descending and making a sharp change in heading at 9:21pm before communication was lost about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.
Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said preliminary ADS-B data showed the aircraft lost altitude, briefly climbed, and then experienced a second steep descent. The last signal showed the plane at about 1,100 feet with a reported descent rate of 22,400 feet per minute.
A video shared by the Pakistan Airports Authority showed the Flightradar24 playback of the aircraft’s final route before contact was lost.
Flightradar24 said the available tracking data indicated a “possible crash”, while noting that the aircraft experienced GNSS interference shortly after take-off from Sharjah, affecting tracking accuracy.
The pilots of the K2 Airways cargo plane informed the Karachi Area Control Center (ACC) that the aircraft was “rolling or floating, 1732,” according to reports. Flight records also showed the same transmission.
The message is believed to be the last radio communication from the aircraft before it disappeared over the Arabian Sea west of Karachi.
Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities have deployed air and sea assets to locate the missing aircraft.
According to an AP report, the Pakistan Navy diverted the frigate PNS Zulfiqar to the suspected area, while Pakistan Air Force and Navy aircraft were deployed to support the search operation. A merchant vessel operated by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation is also assisting in the effort.
Aviation experts said it was too early to determine what caused the aircraft to disappear. Aviation analyst Imran Aslam told local media that even in the event of engine failure, an aircraft would usually glide rather than experience a sudden plunge.
The aircraft was a Boeing 737 built in 1999 and had previously operated as a passenger aircraft before being converted into a cargo plane in 2012, according to aviation records.