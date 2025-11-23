GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Another PIA crew member vanishes in Canada, third case reported this year

Senior flight attendant Asif Najam failed to board Toronto—Lahore flight

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
PIA confirms missing of its cabin crew in Toronto
PIA confirms missing of its cabin crew in Toronto
Shutterstock

Dubai: Another cabin crew member of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing after landing in Canada, becoming the third such disappearance reported by the airline this year.

The missing crew member, identified as senior flight attendant Asif Najam, was scheduled to operate PIA flight PK-798 from Toronto to Lahore on November 19, 2025. Najam had earlier flown into Toronto on PK-789 from Lahore on November 16.

PIA confirms

According to PIA, Najam failed to report for duty on the return flight. When contacted by airline management, he cited ill health as the reason for his absence.

A PIA spokesperson said the case is under investigation: “Departmental action will be initiated against the flight steward in case of illegal disappearance,” the spokesman stated.

The airline confirmed it has launched a formal inquiry into the incident, noting that Najam did not board the scheduled Toronto—Lahore flight despite repeated attempts to reach him.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said: “PIA flight attendant Asif Najam did not report for duty on flight PK-798 from Toronto to Lahore. When contacted, he cited ill health as the reason. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken if he is found to have disappeared illegally.”

A recurring trend

Najam’s case adds to the growing list of PIA crew members who have used stopovers in Canada as an opportunity to abscond, often citing economic pressures and the country’s asylum pathways as motivators.

Disappearances of PIA crew members during Canadian layovers have become increasingly frequent.

In October 2024, a cabin crew member based in Islamabad went missing during a stopover in Toronto.

In March 2024, a 47-year-old PIA steward similarly vanished in Canada.

In February 2024, another crew member who arrived in Toronto on PK-782 from Islamabad failed to report for the return flight. The trend has grown in recent years.

PIA reported that eight crew members went missing in Canada between 2022 and 2023, a surge officials linked to Canada’s comparatively liberal asylum policies. By early 2024, the total had risen to 10, including airhostess Maryam Raza and flight steward Jibran Baloch, both of whom disappeared in February 2024.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Incident took place at a five-star hotel where the crew had checked in overnight. [Illustrative image]

Pilot, 60, booked for raping cabin crew member

1m read
Madhuri Dixit's Toronto show has created much controversy.

Why Madhuri Dixit was 3 hours late to her Toronto gig

2m read
PIA stated that the disruption was triggered by a derecognised group known as SEAP.

PIA flight disruption: Islamabad–Dubai service delayed

2m read
Social media users admired how he handled the moment with quiet dignity and warmth, calling it a beautiful reminder of empathy and respect.

Viral video: Saudia crew wins hearts serving passenger

2m read