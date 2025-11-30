Intoxicated flyer accused of assaulting air hostess mid-flight
A man was arrested for sexually harassing flight crew after he deboarded his flight in Hyderabad, on Friday.
The Dubai-to-Hyderabad flight staff also reportedly found a note with lewd, abusive remarks on his seat.
Cabin crew complained about the passenger, a native of Kerala, saying he was intoxicated during the journey and touched an air hostess inappropriately as she went about her business. Once the plane landed, even after ground staff had been apprised of the situation, the passenger claimed to have misplaced his passport. When crew went looking for it, they found the offensive note, reported TimesNow.
The passenger was arrested and produced in a local court on Friday, which sent him to judicial remand. Kankaiah Samapathi, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station Inspector, confirmed the arrest.
He was held after a case was registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment), and other relevant charges, the officer said.
Though uncommon, incidents in the air can be traumatic for air craft crew. Thus, authorities always urge passengers to respect boundaries and treat their fellow passengers and air hostesses with consideration.
