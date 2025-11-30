GOLD/FOREX
Kerala man arrested for harassment on Dubai-Hyderabad flight

Intoxicated flyer accused of assaulting air hostess mid-flight

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Though uncommon, incidents in the air can be traumatic for air craft crew
A man was arrested for sexually harassing flight crew after he deboarded his flight in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The Dubai-to-Hyderabad flight staff also reportedly found a note with lewd, abusive remarks on his seat.

Cabin crew complained about the passenger, a native of Kerala, saying he was intoxicated during the journey and touched an air hostess inappropriately as she went about her business. Once the plane landed, even after ground staff had been apprised of the situation, the passenger claimed to have misplaced his passport. When crew went looking for it, they found the offensive note, reported TimesNow.

The passenger was arrested and produced in a local court on Friday, which sent him to judicial remand. Kankaiah Samapathi, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station Inspector, confirmed the arrest.

He was held after a case was registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment), and other relevant charges, the officer said.  

Though uncommon, incidents in the air can be traumatic for air craft crew. Thus, authorities always urge passengers to respect boundaries and treat their fellow passengers and air hostesses with consideration.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
