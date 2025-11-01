GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Man arrested for assault on SriLankan Airlines

Airport police detained the suspect upon landing.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Pixabay

Dubai: A 28-year-old Saudi national was arrested last Sunday after allegedly assaulting two flight attendants aboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Riyadh to Colombo.

The incident occurred on flight UL266, which landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 6.32am on October 26. 

According to police, the passenger, who was reportedly en route to Malaysia via Colombo, attempted to use the lavatory as the aircraft was preparing to land, a time when passengers are required to fasten their seat belts.

When cabin crew members intervened and instructed him to return to his seat, the man allegedly became aggressive and physically assaulted two flight attendants. 

The pilot immediately alerted ground authorities, and airport police detained the suspect upon landing.

A video circulating on social media shows a tense confrontation in the aircraft cabin, with crew members and passengers attempting to restrain the man as the flight prepared for descent.

The Katunayake Airport Police, together with the Airport Tourist Police, have launched a joint investigation into the incident. Authorities confirmed that since the altercation occurred within Sri Lankan airspace, the suspect will be produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court No. 01 on Sunday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Salvage workers recover most of the AirACT Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The 32-year-old aircraft’s age and conversion to a freighter may prompt discussions on the lifecycle management of ageing Boeing 747s.

Salvage completed for Boeing plane leased by Emirates

2m read
Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt.

Mid-Air chaos: Indian stabs teens on Lufthansa flight

2m read
A fuel issue prompted the precautionary landing; no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Fuel issue: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing

1m read
Illustrative image. Authorities have not yet disclosed the airline involved.

Airbus A320 jet skids off runway, all 162 aboard safe

1m read