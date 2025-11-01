Airport police detained the suspect upon landing.
Dubai: A 28-year-old Saudi national was arrested last Sunday after allegedly assaulting two flight attendants aboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Riyadh to Colombo.
The incident occurred on flight UL266, which landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 6.32am on October 26.
According to police, the passenger, who was reportedly en route to Malaysia via Colombo, attempted to use the lavatory as the aircraft was preparing to land, a time when passengers are required to fasten their seat belts.
When cabin crew members intervened and instructed him to return to his seat, the man allegedly became aggressive and physically assaulted two flight attendants.
The pilot immediately alerted ground authorities, and airport police detained the suspect upon landing.
A video circulating on social media shows a tense confrontation in the aircraft cabin, with crew members and passengers attempting to restrain the man as the flight prepared for descent.
The Katunayake Airport Police, together with the Airport Tourist Police, have launched a joint investigation into the incident. Authorities confirmed that since the altercation occurred within Sri Lankan airspace, the suspect will be produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court No. 01 on Sunday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox