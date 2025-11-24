GOLD/FOREX
Pilot, 60, booked for raping cabin crew member at Bengaluru hotel

Survivor claims he forced her inside his room under pretext of stepping out to smoke

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Incident took place at a five-star hotel where the crew had checked in overnight. [Illustrative image]
Incident took place at a five-star hotel where the crew had checked in overnight. [Illustrative image]
Pixabay

Dubai: A 60-year-old pilot working for a private aviation firm has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on November 18. According to NDTV, the accused, Rohit Saran, had flown into the city with another pilot and the survivor after completing a chartered flight from Begumpet in Hyderabad and Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. The crew checked into the hotel for an overnight stay before their scheduled return flight to Puttaparthi the next morning.

In her complaint, the survivor said Saran asked her to step out with him for a smoke near his room. Once there, he allegedly pulled her inside and assaulted her. She told police she managed to leave the room soon after but felt unsafe and traumatised.

When she returned to Begumpet on November 20, she immediately informed her company’s management and filed a zero FIR at the local police station.

An FIR under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rape, has since been registered. The case has been transferred to Halasuru Police Station in Bengaluru for further investigation.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
