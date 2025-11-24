Survivor claims he forced her inside his room under pretext of stepping out to smoke
Dubai: A 60-year-old pilot working for a private aviation firm has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.
The incident reportedly took place on November 18. According to NDTV, the accused, Rohit Saran, had flown into the city with another pilot and the survivor after completing a chartered flight from Begumpet in Hyderabad and Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. The crew checked into the hotel for an overnight stay before their scheduled return flight to Puttaparthi the next morning.
In her complaint, the survivor said Saran asked her to step out with him for a smoke near his room. Once there, he allegedly pulled her inside and assaulted her. She told police she managed to leave the room soon after but felt unsafe and traumatised.
When she returned to Begumpet on November 20, she immediately informed her company’s management and filed a zero FIR at the local police station.
An FIR under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rape, has since been registered. The case has been transferred to Halasuru Police Station in Bengaluru for further investigation.
