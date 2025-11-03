GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Coimbatore college student abducted, raped near airport; boyfriend brutally assaulted

Men attack couple near Coimbatore airport; survivor rescued after all-night search

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Multiple police teams launched a search, and within hours, the survivor was located behind a private college near Sitra, about a kilometre from the airport. Illustrative image.
Multiple police teams launched a search, and within hours, the survivor was located behind a private college near Sitra, about a kilometre from the airport. Illustrative image.
IANS

Dubai: A 20-year-old postgraduate student from a private college in Coimbatore was allegedly abducted and raped by three unidentified men near the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night, after her boyfriend was beaten unconscious.

Police said the survivor and her boyfriend, 23, had left her hostel around 4.30 p.m. and had dinner before driving to a quiet stretch near the airport. Around 11 p.m., three men on a two-wheeler — believed to have been stolen earlier that evening from Kovilpalayam — approached the parked car, hurled a stone at the windshield, and dragged the man out.

The gang attacked him with sticks and stones, leaving him bleeding and unconscious. He later required 28 stitches for deep head injuries.

The assailants then abducted the woman, taking her to a small shed about a kilometre from the airport. She was allegedly raped and threatened not to report the crime before being abandoned near a vacant plot around 4 a.m. Monday. According to The Indian Express, rescue worker Savitri said the young woman was found traumatised and in tears when help arrived.

The injured man regained consciousness shortly after the attack and, despite his wounds, managed to drive the damaged vehicle towards the airport road to seek help. Passersby called the police, who rushed him to a hospital. Multiple police teams launched a search, and within hours, the survivor was located behind a private college near Sitra, about a kilometre from the airport.

Senior police officials and forensic teams reached the scene past midnight. Evidence, including tyre marks and clothing, was collected for analysis. A senior officer said low lighting and the absence of CCTV cameras in the area have complicated the probe. “We are analysing all technical inputs and movement records from the airport corridor,” the officer said.

The Peelamedu police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to kidnapping, sexual assault, and gang rape. Seven special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

Both the survivor and her boyfriend are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Doctors said her condition is stable but that she remains severely traumatised.

The brutal assault has triggered public outrage in Coimbatore, with residents and women’s groups demanding swift arrests and stricter night surveillance around the airport. City police said patrols and camera coverage would be stepped up immediately.

-- Inputs from IANS

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Viswash Kumar Ramesh, Air India Flight 171 crash’s sole survivor shares his story.

Air India crash: Lone survivor on seat 11A opens up

2h ago3m read
What could have been a major aviation disaster ended up instead as a grey-area near-miss.

See: Bus catches fire near aircraft in Delhi Terminal 3

2m read
A fuel issue prompted the precautionary landing; no injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Fuel issue: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing

1m read
The headquarters of the Philippine Social Security System (SSS) on East Avenue, Quezon City. The increased pension, effective September 2025, would benefit nearly 4 million pensioners, including "survivor cases".

Philippines: Increase in SSS pensions kicks in

2m read